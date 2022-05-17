ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police name three-year-old boy killed in dog attack

By Kim Pilling
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Police have named a three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack.

Daniel John Twigg was taken to hospital after ambulance staff were called to a property in Milnrow, Rochdale , on Sunday afternoon but died a short time later.

Inquiries by Greater Manchester Police have established the youngster was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after he handed himself in to custody, said police.

He continues to be questioned.

Several dogs were seized and one, a Cane Corso, has been humanely destroyed.

Police are continuing to investigate “previous incidents involving dogs” at the same address at Carr Farm in Carr Lane.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heart-breaking time for them, and specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.

“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”

Anyone with information should share it via 0161 856 7386 quoting Operation Guernsey or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22P28-PO1.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

