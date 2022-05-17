ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

‘There was deep sadness’: 60,000 NHS workers living with post-traumatic stress after battling Covid pandemic

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMn7J_0fgr24Wr00

Around 60,000 NHS staff members are dealing with post-traumatic stress after working through the Covid-19 pandemic, new research suggests.

Nine out of 10 health workers say it will take them years to recover from the ordeal and one in four had lost a colleague to coronavirus, says to NHS Charities Together

The charity, NHS staff and mental health experts are now calling for more support from the health service and UK government to support those struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“I think it’s quite clear there hasn’t been enough support to help NHS workers recover from their experiences during the pandemic. As a result, a lot of people are feeling incredibly jaded,” said Dr Ed Patrick, an NHS anaesthetist who worked in a Covid-19 intensive care unit from the beginning of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UAOi_0fgr24Wr00

On his experiences of working on the front lines of the health service, Dr Patrick said: “Like everyone else in the world, we lost our outlets for release. Everything was shut down and for NHS workers, our lives just became the hospital.

“For me personally, it wasn’t until after the pandemic eased that I realised what I’d just gone through.”

He described the long and gruelling hours and the emotional burden of working at the height of the pandemic: “We all had an overwhelming feeling of powerlessness. There was also a deep sadness because everything you would normally do to help patients just wasn’t working. Usually if someone’s oxygen levels are low, you give them oxygen, and then their oxygen comes up. That just wasn’t happening in the Covid ICU.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KU6Wv_0fgr24Wr00

Dr Gauhar Sheikh, an anaesthetics doctor who was working for the NHS in Edinburgh at the time, described the difficulties she experienced on the frontline of the health service.

“Working in the pandemic in intensive care was quite an eye-opener,” she said. “I was part of the teams that needed to bring severely unwell patients to intensive care and escalate their plans. Some needed to be put to sleep and on a ventilator. Some made it and some didn’t. You remember each one.

“The biggest impact for me was not being able to see my elderly granddad in his last year of life and my new niece in her first year as much as I would have liked to,” Dr Sheikh continued. “I kept that distance on the grounds of health and the fact that I was working with Covid-19 patients directly.”

Both doctors are unsurprised by the rise of mental health issues like PTS amongst NHS workers and are calling for more support for them post-pandemic.

Dr Sheikh said she wanted more compassion for and understanding of what medical staff have face on the frontlines and Dr Patrick said there needed to be much more training and jobs available in the NHS to those who want them.

“It’s clear we need more doctors and nurses,” he said, “and because we don’t have these extra staff right now, NHS workers are getting burned out and it makes the system unappealing to work in.

“It’s sad because these people love their jobs, I love my job. But the reality is we’ve all been through a very traumatic time. There needs to be a way back for the NHS as a service and the people who work so hard to provide it. The NHS is the sum of its workers and those workers are asking for support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbeYJ_0fgr24Wr00

Dr Rhianna McClymont, lead GP at the medical app Livi , said: “Many frontline workers were exposed, and are still exposed, to death and dying at a scale few will have experienced previously, while being at risk of dying themselves.

“This could have a significant impact on them, and some are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, particularly around reliving traumatic events through flashbacks,” she added.

“The pandemic may have exacerbated their [pre-existing mental health] conditions and made it harder to treat. This is important because it should inform how their treatment is conducted in future,” Dr McClymont said.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, detailed how their charity is helping staff cope with their post-pandemic mental health. She said: “The NHS can’t face every challenge alone, and as the national, independent charity caring for the NHS we are proud to have funded hundreds of incredible projects supporting staff, patients and communities alike.

“We’re at the start of a long journey to recovery and there is always more that can be done – but we can only do it together.”

Ms Orton shared that the charity is inviting the public to support the NHS by joining its annual NHS Big Tea on Tuesday 5 th July - the anniversary of the health service’s beginnings.

“Taking place on the NHS’ birthday, we’re inviting everyone to join in with the nation’s biggest tea break and raise a mug – and vital funds – for the incredible people of the NHS.

“They have done so much for us over the last two years and continue to give their all in the most challenging circumstances. By getting behind the NHS Big Tea you can make an important difference to staff wellbeing, and help the health service go further for all of us.”

Last year, the event raised £500,000.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Staff are the lifeblood of the NHS, which is why, in response to the pressure of the pandemic, we have strengthened the mental health support offered to them to make sure they get rapid access to assessment and evidence-based mental health services and support.

“This includes 40 local staff mental health and wellbeing hubs across the country, which provide proactive outreach and clinical assessment and a continued focus within NHS organisations on staff health and wellbeing.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhs#Post Traumatic Stress#Nhs Charities Together
PsyPost

New study suggests that psychopathic individuals tend to become even worse after age 50

New research provides evidence that people with psychopathic tendencies become more manipulative and abusive after age 50, causing those around them to suffer. The study, published in International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, casts doubt on claims that antisocial behavior among psychopathic individuals decreases after middle adulthood. “I...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

Reactive attachment disorder treatment

Reactive attachment disorder (RAD) occurs when a person does not form a healthy attachment with their primary caregiver during childhood. It is a rare but serious condition that can affect people into adulthood. RAD can occur as a result of childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect. Children with the disorder. trouble...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Man caught with £10,000 cannabis haul spared jail after cancer patients defend ‘life-saving treatment’

A medicinal cannabis supplier caught with more than a kilogram of the class-B drug has escaped jail after hundreds of cancer patients submitted letters to the court in his defence.Andrew Baines, 46, a father of two and a cancer patient himself, supplied hundreds of patients with medicinal cannabis oil. The same patients and their families submitted scores of letters to the court, describing how Mr Baines – who faced possible charges of possession with intent to supply and production of a controlled drug – had saved their lives. Mr Baines was spared a 15-year sentence in a landmark ruling after...
HEALTH
The Independent

University discriminated against anxious student who killed herself – judge

The University of Bristol discriminated against a physics student who took her own life before an oral exam after suffering from crippling anxiety, a senior judge has found.“Hard-working and high-achieving” Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018, the day before she was due to take part in a group presentation in a 329-seat lecture theatre.The university has been ordered to pay Ms Abrahart’s parents £50,000 in damages for failing to accommodate her mental health disability or make reasonable adjustments to the way it assessed their daughter.Ms Abrahart had made a previous suicide attempt in the...
COLLEGES
The Independent

London dogs at greater risk of heatstroke, study suggests

Dogs living in London are more likely to suffer from heatstroke than elsewhere in the UK, and owners are being warned to be vigilant about symptoms as summer approaches.A new study found that dogs in the capital had up to double the chance of getting heat-related illness than in some other regions.Heatstroke, also called heat-related illness, is potentially fatal and experts suggest it could become more common as global temperatures rise.As summer approaches, owners are being warned to look out for early signs of heatstroke.These include excessive panting, red or darkened gums and tongue, confusion and unsteadiness leading to collapse,...
PETS
The Independent

Children’s social care system needs ‘radical reset,’ review leader warns

The children’s social care system needs a “radical reset” to stop the “cycle of escalating problems”, the leader of a review into the sector has warned.Josh MacAlister, a former teacher who led the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, is calling for a “five-year comprehensive ambitious reform and investment programme” to improve the lives of children in care and their families.The review has made more than 80 recommendations, including calls to rebalance resources “to back those who care for and love children”.Mr MacAlister told the PA news agency that the review was launched because of “widespread recognition” that outcomes for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Anticipation over Gray report mounts as PM urged to explain ‘secret’ meeting

The long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report is finally set to be published this week, as the Prime Minister faces calls to explain the purpose of a “secret” meeting with the senior civil servant.Reports have suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.It was also reported that top civil servant Simon Case will be particularly hard-hit by the contents, despite the fact he was not fined over the scandal.It follows the conclusion of a separate inquiry by the Metropolitan Police into Covid rule-breaking events at the heart of Government, which saw a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Full protocol implementation would mean economic tsunami, says DUP

Implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Responding to a tweet from a member of the US House of Representatives, the DUP leader said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.He said: “Implementing the protocol in full means ending grace periods, with an economic tsunami hitting Northern Ireland. Power sharing only works with cross community consensus.“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with.”US House of Representatives’ member Brendan Boyle...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy