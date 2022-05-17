ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Those Receiving State Aid in Maine Can Visit The Beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens At No Cost

By Brittany Rose
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not easy to find family fun at low to no cost outside of a playground run these days. Times are tough for many right now and it's such a blessing to be able to make family memories without breaking the bank or sacrificing. Not to mention that invaluable feeling of...

wblm.com

WDEA AM 1370

A Island Landmark Has Reopened

After being closed all of 2021 because of illness, Rosalie's Pizza on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor has re-opened. It has been 2 years since anyone has been able to dine inside Rosalie's because in 2020 they were only open for takeout because of COVID. But now, they are open!...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Historic Maine house will be saved, maybe just in time

PITTSTON, Maine — The foundation is falling in. The siding around the front door is breaking, falling off, and revealing gaps underneath. Windowpanes are missing. Even the Historic Site sign is leaning over. The Colburn House needs saving. The house, once with a stunning view of the Kennebec River,...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
Boothbay, ME
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Boothbay, ME
Government
City
Boothbay, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Mainers take part in No Mow May

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - You may notice some yards around the state are looking a little less clean cut than normal. Some people across the state are taking part in No Mow May. Keeping lawnmowers tucked away just a little bit longer. It’s part of an effort to help the...
LAMOINE, ME
WCVB

Wednesday, May 25: Main Streets and Back Roads of York County, Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is headed to York County, home to fascinating history, a long artistic tradition, spectacular natural beauty and of course, a diner! Ted stops by a one-time ski resort turned conservation area. In Sanford, he grabs a bite at the Third Alarm Diner, finds a hit with the Sanford Mainers baseball team, and catches up with a theater company in Saco. In Alfred, Ted explores the history of the area’s once-thriving Shaker community. And he wraps it all by sampling one of Maine’s famous Holy Donuts.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
newscentermaine.com

Severe weather likely Sunday in Maine, NH

MAINE, USA — Remember yesterday when I said I felt like I had jinxed us?. Well, it turned out to be true. Thankfully, severe weather impacts were fairly small, but we did get our first tornado warning of the year. Now, with the odd feeling as though I'm living...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Did You Know it’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in Massachusetts, Almost Maine, but not New Hampshire?

First of all, EWWWWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
nbcboston.com

Officials in Maine Concerned About Record Breaking Heat Expected

The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents. "Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME. According to...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Could Maine Begin A Continent-Wide Poisonous Caterpillar Problem?

While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Biddeford approves large housing project off Route 111

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The city of Biddeford is trying to put a dent in the current housing crunch. City Councilors just gave the green light for a massive new development project with more than 216-units. The proposed development includes nine buildings with 24 units in each building. The property...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Communities in Maine, New Jersey grieve tragic loss of Levi Caverly of Union

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Hurt and shock are very real. Those are the words of a Union father grieving with his family over the loss of their son, 18-year-old Levi Caverly.We’re learning more about the tragic accident earlier this week when he died on a beach in New Jersey from some of the community members who live there.
UNION, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
