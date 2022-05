West Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the federal government to help provide housing across the state. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Monday that the state would receive more than $41 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). However, on Tuesday, Manchin's office reached out to WVPB with a correction, stating that the total funds would be closer to $37 million.

