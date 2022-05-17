ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Young wildlife should always be left alone

With the arrival of spring, fields and forests are filled with young wildlife and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials are cautioning people to leave all young wildlife alone. Possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal and handling wild animals can spread disease and parasites that can be...

State
West Virginia State
Person
Vinnie Johnson
Wildlife
Science

