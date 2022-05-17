ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles' accent goes all 'Australian' during Zane Lowe interview

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

As British singer Harry Style prepares to release his third album Harry’s House , one promotional interview has drawn attention for his unusual “Australian” accent.

New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe shared a preview of a conversation he had with the singer for Apple Music to discuss life and the new music he’s putting out.

In the clip posted on his Twitter, it seems the former One Direction member is in competition with his old bandmate Liam Payne for who can put on the weirdest accent , as Styles seems to initiate an Australian accent.

Lowe asked the 28-year-old: “How does life feel to you in terms of pace at this point in your life?”

Styles: “I think I’m like embracing both very much – I think in the moment to moment, I feel like I’m always working at being more present. I feel like I’ve got a lot better at it.”

Viewers of the clip were left baffled by the fact Styles appeared to be imitating Kiwi Lowe’s accent as he spoke.

“Harry Styles becomes another One Direction band member with a completely bizarre accent,” one person wrote, referring to the time Payne spoke with a hybrid American accent while being interviewed at the Oscars.

Someone else said: “What in the Irish passport with Australian permanent residency is this accent.”

Another wrote: “Harry you’re from Cheshire.”


One Twitter user explained: “This accent is what happens when your transatlantic accent skips NYC and goes straight to the West Coast.”

Another joked: “Niall Horan is going to have a scouse accent next.”

RELATED PEOPLE
