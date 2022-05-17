ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

University Hospitals and UC Irvine Announce New Co-Leadership of BraveNet, a Practice-Based Integrative Medicine Research Network

By University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — May 17, 2022 – University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health and Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute (SSIHI) at University of California, Irvine have joined in collaboration to lead BraveNet -- the first and largest whole health, practice-based research network in the U.S. BraveNet is a nationwide consortium comprised of...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Rate of COVID 19 hospitalizations in LA County is on the rise

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as are the number of hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. Statewide figures show that more than 402 patients are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID 19. In Orange County, there were 118 individuals hospitalized, and in Riverside, 75. That seems to be the tread across the country as hospitalizations are up nationwide. More than 75 percent of the U.S. population lives in a "high" or "substantial risk" area with more than 100,000 people daily getting infected. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, says the actual case count is much higher. In response, Broadway is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LA County hospitalizations reach highest number since March

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County has reached its highest number since March, according to the latest state data. As of Saturday, hospitalizations stood at 402, one more than on Friday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 44, down from 47 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Irvine, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Daily Covid Cases Top High Point Of 2021 Summer Surge As Hospitalizations Begin To Meaningfully Rise

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles today surpassed the number of daily Covid cases it saw at the height of the summer 2021 surge, according to data released by officials. The county’s data dashboard indicates that on August 9, 2021, at the peak of the wave as a result of the Delta variant, there were 4248 new cases recorded in the region. Today, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced that 4384 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours. The Delta variant is more virulent than the original version of the virus and put more people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Chapman law professor pushes back on Jan. 6 committee claims

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman has filed a lengthy motion doubling down on his claims of widespread corruption in the 2020 presidential election in his bid to keep the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol from seeing hundreds of his emails.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Uc Irvine#Integrative Medicine#Research Institutes#Newswise#University Of California
davisvanguard.org

OC District Attorney Candidate Demands OC DA Return Donations from Those Implicated in Corruption Scandal

ANAHEIM, CA – Orange County District Attorney Candidate Pete Hardin called on DA Incumbent Todd Spitzer to return campaign contributions from donors implicated in the “widening, corruption scandal” in Anaheim. Harden said financial disclosures “reveal Todd Spitzer accepted max contributions from Todd Ament, who has been indicted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Celebrating Noguchi Garden’s 40th Anniversary: A Closer Look into the Sculpture Garden

Modernist master Isamu Noguchi found a supportive patron in developer and arts enthusiast Henry Segerstrom for what became “California Scenario,” the sculpture garden tucked amid office buildings in Costa Mesa. It’s counted among the sculptor and landscape designer’s most acclaimed gardens, such as the Garden of Peace at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Billy Rose Art Garden at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. To mark the anniversary of its opening in May 1982, we invite you to rediscover this gem.
COSTA MESA, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Melahat Put Everyone Around Her Since 2019 at Risk

Footnote 4 is the same in both the California Attorney General Rod Bonta’s Application to Stay the Approval and Entry of the Proposed Stipulated Judgment (saying “whoa, wait a minute!” on finalizing the frankly weak resolution of the City of Anaheim’s violation of the Surplus Land Act) and the indictment in the Central District of California case of U.S. v. Ament (where it seems to be the first of what may be many violations of federal law brought in the case, against more defendants.)
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy