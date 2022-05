Brownstown-St. Elmo high jumper Addie McWhorter has made the podium at the IHSA Girls 1A State Track Finals, tying for 6th place in the event with a height of 5′ 1.75″ . With storms sweeping across the State on Saturday, field events for the meet being held at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium had to be moved inside into the EIU Fieldhouse. McWhorter’s Saturday finish was an improvement of 2 inches and 7 places over her 2021 trip to the State Finals when she jumped 4′ 11.75″ to tie for 13th Place.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO