Rookie TE Greg Dulcich could be the missing piece in the Broncos' offense

Denver Bronco tight end Greg Dulcich (80) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are quickly being labeled as a top contender in the AFC West after the addition quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson’s current weapons include Javonte Williams out of the backfield, Jerry Jeudy as the ‘X’ receiver, and Cortland Sutton and Tim Patrick lining up at the boundary.

Right now, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is the only viable starter, but with his injury history, rookie Greg Dulcich, selected with the 80th overall pick in the third round out of UCLA, should have an opportunity to shine in training camp.

“When you have a guy [like Dulcich] that can stretch the field like he can, it’s really exciting,” said new head coach Nathaniel Hackett during rookie minicamp. “From all of the stuff — it’s not just the intermediate stuff — but the [impact he makes] truly down the field. At the same time, the ability to strain and block in the run game. I think he showed a lot of stuff [in the pre-draft process].”

Since Dulcich seems to have all the tools to be the tight end of the future. Let’s go to the film to see how Dulcich can be productive in the Broncos’ offense!

Downfield threat

Throughout his entire football career, Dulcich has been considered a WR/TE hybrid. He has incredible athleticism for his size, 6-foot-4 and weighing 243-pounds. He is known to be a vertical threat downfield and has the ball skills to break tackles after the catch.

In 2021, at UCLA, he caught 42 passes for 725 yards, totaling five touchdowns and was named first team all-conference (Pac-12). Dulcich averaged 19.9 yards per reception and 73.9 receiving yards per game, ranking second among tight ends in the FBS.

Whether Dulcich one-on-one against a linebacker in the redzone or getting downfield vertically against a defensive back, he’s is a mis-match nightmare in the open field.

In the clip above, UCLA is in the red zone with Dulcich lined up in the slot. Dulcich takes a few steps out of his release, commits fully to the outside but uses his fluid hips to snap them back inside to get wide open over the middle. He moved the defensive back completely off his spot.

In the clip below, Dulcich doesn’t take any extra steps out of a three-point stance to get vertical as quickly as possible. Once he is through the second level of the defense, he stacks his defender allowing him to get under a deep ball.

Even though the ball is slightly underthrown, Dulcich is able to adjust his body making a clean catch without breaking stride.

Run-blocking

At UCLA, Dulcich was used in both the run and passing game. Head Coach, Chip Kelly was not known for using his tight ends during his stint in the NFL; but while with the Bruins, he’s adjusted.

Dulcich certainly needs to make a few tweaks in his blocking techniques if he wants to be the number one tight end on an NFL roster. He has the potential to grow in that part of his game as he has shown consistent physicality at the point of attack coming off the line of scrimmage and at the second level. Plus, Williams is a bully back that only requires his teammates to hold their blocks just good enough leaving only arm tackles in his path that he can plow through.

In the clip below, Dulcich is blocking a defensive end. Fortunately, he is able to hold his block long enough to set the edge.

Dulcich has a tendency to give up his leverage and stand straight up when getting in front of an edge rusher. Luckily, his physicality at the point of contact is enough to get the job done.

Dulcich’s athletic ability for his size gives him the edge against defenders. In the clip above, he makes his initial contact with the defensive end, then quickly gets up field to the backside linebacker clearing a lane for his running back.

Offensive gameplan

Wilson isn’t known for having a safety net at the tight end position. Throughout his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s never had one that even hit a thousand yards. Jimmy Graham had 923 yards in his second year with the team, but we all know he was pretty much a receiver, who was rarely asked to make a block.

Ideally, we should see Dulcich play a similar role to how Will Dissly was used on the Seahawks. Of course, Dulcich is a more athletic version, so we will see him spread the field, but he will be a reliable receiver who can mirror Wilson during scramble drills. According to Pro Football Reference, Dissly has given his quarterback an average passer rating of 127.5 over the last four years. This is because he has concentration to catch in traffic and can stay upright after the catch.

In the clip below, Dulcich runs a similar route as the one above, but instead of running a post, Dulcich runs a deep crosser towards the pylon. He makes a clean catch and is able to put a move on the closest defender and then still somehow has the contact balance after running 50+ yards for a touchdown.

It’s difficult to find a weakness in Dulcich’s skillset when he’s asked to be a receiver. He has the spring when getting out of a three-point stance off the line of scrimmage, he can navigate through traffic throughout all three levels of the field, and he can find and sit between defenders in zone.

In the clips above, Dulcich shows his catch radius, concentration when catching in traffic, and contact balance. We can expect Dulcich to come in and compete for snaps, but as he improves in all areas of his game, most importantly his blocking, we should see him at TE1 in the next year.