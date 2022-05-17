Thunderstorms Bring Hail, High Winds to Parts of Delmarva

HURLOCK, Md.-A 74 year old Hurlock man is dead following a house fire, according to Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Lower Eastern Regional Office. The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.

HURLOCK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO