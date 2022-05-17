ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thunderstorms Bring Hail, High Winds to Parts of Delmarva

By Mike Lichniak
WBOC
 5 days ago

Thunderstorms rolled across parts of Delmarva on Monday evening, leaving behind significant damage in some communities. The storms began to arrive at around 4:30- 5 p.m. and continued for the next several...

www.wboc.com

foxbaltimore.com

Beaches prep for summer, as some Delaware towns face damage after coastal storm

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This time next week, beach lovers from around the region will head to the Eastern Shore for Memorial Day Weekend. “We have people from all over the mid-Atlantic come but there’s something special about those traditions, those Baltimore families that have been coming here for generations,” said Ocean City Mayor, Rick Meehan.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey As Gusty Thunderstorms Head Towards Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some gusty thunderstorms to impact the afternoon drive on Friday followed by record-breaking heat to start the weekend. The Philadelphia area begins to warm up today as a warm front lifts north across the region.  The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WbvQHydxRh — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 20, 2022 However, a cluster of gusty thunderstorms known as a Mesoscale Convective...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Commodore Shock was one of Rehoboth’s founding fathers

Addressing a few dozen folks at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said he hadn’t planned on doing a deep dive into the life of Commodore William H. Shock, but that changed when he came across an old photo from 1905 of Shock’s cottage on the Boardwalk.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Chicken Barbecue Season Is Underway in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – May 22, 2022

This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Two lawmakers storm out of rushed committee hearing One Democrat. One Republican. Both want an inspector general University of Delaware set to raise tuition 3% next year Culture Newly opened Museum of Nature, Science to get $500,000 from county Clifford Brown Jazz Fest returns June 15-18 featuring Stanley Clarke Hagley loans patent models to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

A Complete Guide to Outdoor Adventures in and Around Delaware

This summer, enjoy all the thrills the First State has to offer at these fun-filled outdoor destinations in and around Delaware. As temperatures warm, it’s time to get back to nature. This season, think beyond the neighborhood swim club. The American Psychological Association links exposure to the outdoors with improved attention, lower stress, better mood, and even upticks in empathy and cooperation. Here, we visit a modest array of hot spots for every type of wanderer. Everyone, in the camper!
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Downtown Milford reveals county divider marker

Downtown Milford Inc. in partnership with the City of Milford and WSFS revealed two new plaques located on the Walnut Street bridge that identify the dividing line between Kent and Sussex Counties. The new plaques are designed as a photo opportunity for those who come to downtown Milford. “We are grateful that all of you are able to be with ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

First PACE Program for the Elderly Opens in Southern Delaware

MILFORD, Del.- A medical and social services program for individuals 55 and up who reside in the home but are eligible to be placed in a nursing home, opened up Friday in the Milford Wellness Village in Milford, Del. PACE Your LIFE, or the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the...
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Record heat possible this weekend in Wilmington

In a stark change to two weeks ago when temperatures barely could crack 50 degrees, Wilmington could take a run at its warmest May day in over 120 years on Saturday. The National Weather Service is currently projecting a high of 97 degrees for Wilmington on Saturday, and if that verifies, it would make it the third hottest May high temperature since record keeping in the city began in 1894.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council passes updated buffers ordinance

After nearly three years of meetings, hearings and discussions, Sussex County Council has approved an amended wetland buffers and drainage ordinance. At its May 17 meeting, council unanimously adopted the ordinance that overhauls the county’s environmental safeguards for critical waterways and wetland areas. The action represents the most significant update to the county’s environmental protection laws in more than 30 years.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Hurlock Man Dies in Home Fire

HURLOCK, Md.-A 74 year old Hurlock man is dead following a house fire, according to Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Lower Eastern Regional Office. The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
HURLOCK, MD
WBOC

Dover City Offices and Library Temporarily Closed

DOVER, Del.- Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among City of Dover employees, city offices and buildings will be closed on Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23. Officials said a thorough cleaning of city facilities will occur during the temporary closure. The public buildings being closed include City...
DOVER, DE
WBAL Radio

Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash

The eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened Saturday morning following a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8 a.m. to the Bay Bridge for a crash involving several vehicles, including...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

