A Westchester middle school is at the center of a brewing controversy involving a charter school, the Los Angeles Unified School District and one of the largest Black student populations in the district. More than half the student population at Wright Middle School STEAM Magnet is Black, a huge number even for a district as diverse as LAUSD. So, when teachers and staff learned that they may be getting kicked off campus, the felt targeted. "Diversity for me means opportunity, and to be able to come to a school with opportunity," said Darryll Holmes.When Holmes went looking for a middle school for...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO