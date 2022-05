The 2022 Homeless Count Report (“HCR”) raises grave concerns. Our City has made no appreciable progress over the past two years in decreasing the number of persons experiencing homelessness in our City. According to the Housing Department’s mission statement, its core values include “decent, safe, affordable housing as an equal right for all Pasadena residents.” It is impossible to meet that core value because the Department is severely underfunded. And as discussed below, our City’s approach to providing interim housing for our unsheltered is expensive, inefficient and ineffective. Our City can, and must, do better.

