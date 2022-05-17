ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7's Samantha Chatman publishes 1st children's book; Portion of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish

ABC7's Reporter/Anchor Samantha Chatman has published her very own children's book, "Mia Gets Sick, But Doesn't Quit."

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatman wanted to connect with kids by inspiring them to continue reading and learning while at home.

Between e-learning and quarantines, children were vocal about their disappointment in being away from school and their friends. This is the perfect book to teach your little ones about the power of shifting their perspective and having fun, even if they have to stay home for a little while.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois , which supports children who are battling critical illnesses.

"Children who are sick have a different life and they have to work their way through it," Stephanie Springs, CEO of Make-A-Wish Illinois said. "A Wish is an incredible experience. It allows the kid to make something happen that's very important to them. They may have cancer. They may have sickle cell anemia and the Wish gives them hope. We've done studies that prove that their emotional well-being is improved by a Wish! So just as you point out in your book, kids need something. They need joy!"

Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children in all 102 counties across the state.

Chatman said she is excited to continue her support and partnership with such an outstanding organization.

You can purchase Chatman's book at The Silver Room shop in Hyde Park or by clicking here:

