Radiohead Uses a String Section to Go ‘Climbing Up the Walls’

For Radiohead's OK Computer manifesto, look no further than the album's seventh track, "Fitter Happier." The song is, first and foremost, a commentary on modern society's obsession with conformity and keeping up appearances, and how draining such upkeep can be. However, "Fitter Happier" also speaks to dualities---for example, the dangers of suppressing human emotion and interaction, but how artificial such relationships can be. "Regular exercise at the gym, three days a week / Getting on better with your associate employee contemporaries / At ease," the song says at one point. "No longer afraid of the dark or midday shadows / Nothing so ridiculously teenage and desperate / Nothing so childish / At a better pace, slower and more calculated."
Comments / 0