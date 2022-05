Lisa Hochstein, 39, and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, 55, are getting divorced. The Real Housewives of Miami star’s spouse confirmed the news to Page Six on May 16, following rumors that the couple split. “Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he told the publication. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO