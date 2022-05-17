Nashville, Tennessee Welcomes New Zoo Baby From Madagascar and He’s Adorable

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep driven by Haydon Stites of Lafayette was on Pleasant Grove Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck driven by Karen Franco of Hopkinsville that was northbound on Madisonville Road.

CROFTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO