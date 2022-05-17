ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 7 Skillman Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 7 Skillman Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Flushing and Park Avenues, the lot is within walking distance of the Flushing...

newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3051 Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 3051 Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Located between Shepherd Avenue and Essex Street, the lot is two blocks from the Cleveland Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Barry Wagschal of GW Equities LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Building at 215-16 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, Queens

New renderings from Caliendo Architects reveal a five-story mixed-use property at 215-16 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, Queens. From West Egg Development, a real estate investment firm founded by local developer Sam Eshaghoff, the building will comprise a mix of residential units, 4,800 square feet of retail on the building’s lower level, and a sub-grade parking lot.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals

Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million. Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights,...
rew-online.com

CEREMONY MARKS GROUNDBREAKING OF BRIDGE ROCKAWAY DEVELOPMENT

The development team of The Bridge, Mega Development and Greenpoint Manufacturing and Design Center (GMDC) broke ground on Bridge Rockaway, a new mixed-use development in Brownsville, Brooklyn today. The project will deliver 174 units of affordable housing, including 87 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers, as well as 11,000 sf of open green space. The project features an approximately 40,000 sq ft light manufacturing facility, creating affordable space for manufacturing businesses and supporting up to 35 new jobs. Affordable housing will be targeted to households between 30% to 70% AMI. The project will be completed and occupied by 2025.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

2551-2555 Broadway’s Façade Continues to Take Shape on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Façade work is continuing on 2551-2555 Broadway, a 22-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen with Stephen B. Jacobs Group as the architect of record and developed by Paragon JV Properties III, the 276,578-square-foot structure will yield 130 units averaging 1,660 square feet each as well as 9,080 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor and RC Structures is the concrete contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 96th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at Sea Breeze Tower in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Housing lottery units are still available at Sea Breeze Tower, a 20-story residential development located at 271 Sea Breeze Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Developed by Rybak Development and designed by Zproekt, the building yields 114 rentals and 27,228 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six apartments at 130 percent of the area median income, ranging from $53,143 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 608 East Fordham Road in Belmont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 608 East Fordham Road in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between Arthur and Hughes Avenues, the lot is closest to the Fordham Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Vijay Gogia of Sky Blu Holdings LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

291 Livingston Street’s Exterior Nears Completion in Downtown Brooklyn

Exterior work is continuing to wrap up on 291 Livingston Street, a 22-story hotel tower in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Gene Kaufman Architect and developed by Aview Equities and Hello Living, the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 100 hotel rooms and a ground-floor beer garden. The property is located between Nevins Street to the east, Grove Place to the north, and Hanover Place to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

New Amenity Spaces Revealed for 780 Third Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan

New renderings from Architecture Plus Information reveal lush amenity spaces and exterior enhancements at 780 Third Avenue, a 50-story office tower in Midtown East, Manhattan. Nuveen Real Estate, the current owner of the building, has invested roughly $40 million to create what it calls a “green oasis” for new and existing tenants.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Amenity Spaces Revealed for 780 Third Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan. New renderings from Architecture Plus Information reveal lush amenity spaces and exterior enhancements at 780 Third Avenue, a 50-story office tower in Midtown East, Manhattan. Nuveen Real Estate, the current owner of the building, has invested roughly $40 million to create what it calls a “green oasis” for new and existing tenants.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Brooklyn, New York?

When you think about barbecue, Brooklyn, New York probably isn't the first place that comes to mind, is it? When you think of Brooklyn, you automatically think about hot and fresh pizza being served over the counter all night. But low and behold, there is actually quite a barbecue scene in Brooklyn, and the food is divine. The thing about Brooklyn barbecue is that it infuses many flavors from local culture. These are a few of my favorite local barbecue spots to eat at in Brooklyn when I am in the city visiting.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

French Bakery L’Appartement 4F opens in Brooklyn Heights

A Brooklyn couple who shot to fame by baking mini croissant cereal from home officially opened their first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday, and the scene on Montague Street was unprecedented. Bakery fans thronged Brooklyn Heights’ main shopping thoroughfare for the ribbon cutting of L’Appartement 4F, the creation of husband and...
BROOKLYN, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Latest Redistricting Lines Highlight Jewish Vote In Key Seats

Following a lawsuit filed by New York Republicans to undo this year’s Congressional and State redistricting last month, court-appointed expert Jonathan Cervas released a new map on Monday that gives an edge to the city’s lone Republican in Washington, puts two longtime Manhattan Democratic incumbents in the same district, and gives Jewish voters an opportunity to decide the future of this party in competitive primaries between centrists and leftists.
freightwaves.com

Budget slashed for reconstruction work on key highway in NYC

There’s another delay in the plan to rebuild a unique section of a key New York City highway that handles about 150,000 cars per day. Reconstruction of the cantilevered section of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Brooklyn saw a chunk of its funding pushed out further into the future in a recent budget proposal by first-year Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Facebook Marketplace buyer fatally shot in the Bronx: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon during a meet-up to sell a motorcycle, police said. The 21-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Police said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention […]
BRONX, NY

