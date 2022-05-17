Permits Filed for 7 Skillman Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The development team of The Bridge, Mega Development and Greenpoint Manufacturing and Design Center (GMDC) broke ground on Bridge Rockaway, a new mixed-use development in Brownsville, Brooklyn today. The project will deliver 174 units of affordable housing, including 87 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers, as well as 11,000 sf of open green space. The project features an approximately 40,000 sq ft light manufacturing facility, creating affordable space for manufacturing businesses and supporting up to 35 new jobs. Affordable housing will be targeted to households between 30% to 70% AMI. The project will be completed and occupied by 2025.
