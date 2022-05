Andrew Wiggins put an exclamation point on the Golden State Warriors’ win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks with an explosive poster dunk over Luka Doncic. As the Warriors battled to close out the Mavericks on the road in the fourth quarter, Wiggins quieted the home crowd in Dallas with a high-powered hammer dunk. On the way to his highlight reel jam, Wiggins flew past Doncic at the rim to make the dunk worthy of a poster.

DALLAS, TX ・ 59 MINUTES AGO