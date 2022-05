Patrick Allen Farrin, 71, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 14, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born July 12, 1950, in Damariscotta, he was the son of Frances (House) Mank, of Waldoboro, and the late Alva Farrin, of South Bristol. He spent his early years on the shores of Toddy Pond in Orland where his father ran the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery. He later moved to Boothbay attending local schools and graduating from Boothbay Region High School in 1969.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO