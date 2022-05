SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sent aircraft to China to pick up medical supplies days after it confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Tuesday. In some of its first international flights since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, three Air Koryo planes from North Korea flew to the Chinese city of Shenyang on Monday, and flew back with medical supplies later in the day, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing unidentified sources.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO