Witch Fever announce debut album Congregation, share title-track

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a huge 2021, Witch Fever are set to have another massive year with the announcement of their debut album, Congregation. Due out on October 21 via Music For Nations, the LP was produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, and, as vocalist Amy Walpole says, is...

www.kerrang.com

loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

20 stoner albums that make a blazing soundtrack for 4/20

9. Nebula - Atomic Ritual (2003) Formed by ex-members of Fu Manchu at the height of the ‘90s stoner boom, Nebula plunged much deeper into the genre’s psychedelic potential. Atomic Ritual is their masterpiece. A strident exploration of fuzzed-out heaviness with all the cosmic trimmings, it practically rolls the joints for you.
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
#Congregation#King Tut#Music For Nations#Witch Fever#Blank Studios
Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dance Fever

Just before the pandemic, Florence Welch read about choreomania, the medieval European “dancing plague,” wherein hordes of people would flail and twitch until they reached exhaustion, injury, or death. Welch became obsessed with the concept. Entering her mid-30s, nearly 15 years into a career that began when she drunkenly sang to her future manager in a club bathroom, she wanted to prod at her relationship to performance. When she started releasing records, her stadium-shaking voice and songs that crescendoed to catharsis lifted her into the pop charts alongside Adele and Bruno Mars. Four albums in, though, Florence and the Machine is an institution, and Florence Welch, the person, seemed rattled by how much she relied on it. She conceived her fifth album, Dance Fever, as a “‘be careful for what you wish for’ fable,” she told the New York Times; as she read more about the dancing that spread like sickness, she thought about what it would be like to give up performing altogether. And then, a week after she started making the songs that would become Dance Fever alongside Jack Antonoff, lockdown hit.
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

10 songs that prove Tool’s Danny Carey is a drum god

One of the hardest things any musician can accomplish is to have their own sound, a musical signature that makes them instantly recognisable whatever the song, whatever the context. Think of Eddie Van Halen, Slash, and Jimi Hendrix. On the drums, Tool’s Danny Carey is one of a rare handful...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album is reportedly arriving this September

Ozzy Osbourne’s highly anticipated new studio album – for which he’s recruited a wealth of electric guitar superstars – will arrive this September, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne. Dropping the bombshell during an appearance on The Graham Norton Radio Show, Sharon also issued an update...
MUSIC
Kerrang

This is the setlist from My Chemical Romance’s first UK show in 10 years

IT FINALLY HAPPENED! Following several pandemic delays, My Chemical Romance began their long-awaited reunion tour in the UK on May 16. The whole run has kickstarted with a two-night stint at Cornwall's spectacular Eden Project, which has a capacity of just 6,500 so is fairly intimate by Gerard Way and co.’s standards. And they brought a hell of a 20-song setlist for the occasion, opening with new single The Foundations Of Decay before going straight into the massive Helena.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch My Chemical Romance Play “The Foundations Of Decay” Live For The First Time At Reunion Tour Opener

Last week My Chemical Romance released their first new song in eight years, “The Foundations Of Decay.” Today at The Eden Project in St. Austell, England, they finally kicked off their long-postponed reunion tour, and they opened with the new track. Also, the word “SWARM” heavily factors into their merch at the gig, which seems like it could be pointing to Swarm as the name of an MCR reunion album. We shall see!
MUSIC
Kerrang

Static Dress celebrate debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster with one-off London show

Following their brilliant, sold-out night at the Camden Assembly last month, Static Dress have just announced a bigger date in the capital: at the nearby Underworld. The one-off show has been confirmed to celebrate the release of the band's just-released debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster, with the gig set to take place on August 30 (so you'll have plenty of time to learn all the words ready to scream along, don't worry).
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Alexisonfire release the dazzling Sans Soleil from upcoming album Otherness

Alexisonfire have returned with a dazzlingly atmospheric new single Sans Soleil, lifted from upcoming album Otherness, which is due out on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. It's the third single to emerge from the new album, the Canadian post-hardcore mavericks having previously shared singles Reverse The Curse and Sweet Dreams Of Otherness.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Linkin Park Add New Platinum Certifications for ‘One More Light’ Singles

As Linkin Park's One More Light album celebrates its fifth anniversary today, the two primary singles from the album have new RIAA certifications for sales marks to note. "Heavy," the lead single that featured a guest vocal by Kiiara and showed a poppier side to the band's sound, has now been certified as a double platinum digital single for over 2 million units certified. The song was initially released on Feb. 16, 2017, was certified gold on Aug. 15 of that same year. "Heavy" hit No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart back in 2017.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'She's here!': Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock announce the arrival of their little girl Bonnie - and say they are filled with 'so much love and happiness'

Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock have announced the birth of their daughter. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, Emma, 30, and her former Made In Chelsea star husband Oliver, 33, revealed they welcomed Bonnie Lou into the world on Saturday 14 May. Alongside a black and white...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

