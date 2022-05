MANCHESTER, England -- The Ukrainian flag Oleksandr Zinchenko used to wipe away the tears also inspired Manchester Citys Premier League title winner. As Zinchenko paraded around the field with the trophy, the yellow-and-blue colors of his homeland were wrapped around him. Then the weeping Ukraine international set the trophy down on the field and draped it in the flag sending out another powerful message in support of his nation as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO