The New York Mets are off to an excellent start at 26-14, but there is reason for concern with star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom each sidelined by injuries. With that as the backdrop, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the National League East leaders will be scouting starting pitchers who may be available in the trade market. He specifically mentioned Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO