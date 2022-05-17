OHSAA District Track Meet May 18 & 20

Hermon sets school 100 Meter Dash Record in a blazing 11.95 seconds to Win District 100 Meter Dash Title and the Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay Advances to the Regional Meet. May 20, 2022, Amherst, Ohio – The Titans finally got the hot and windy weather that they have been waiting for all season on the final day of the Amherst District Track & Field Championship. Leading things off for the Titans was junior spriter Nakeya Hermon who had the fastest time in qualifying with a wet 12.34 seconds in the 100 Meters. In the final, she took full advantage of the warm temps and a helpful wind at her back in blazing down the track in a scorching 11.95 seconds!!!

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO