Amherst, OH

OHSAA District Track Meet May 18 & 20

By Admin
lorainathletics.org
 5 days ago

The LHS track team will be competing in the OHSAA District Meet Wednesday,...

lorainathletics.org

lorainathletics.org

Hermon sets school 100 Meter Dash Record in a blazing 11.95 seconds to Win District 100 Meter Dash Title and the Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay Advances to the Regional Meet

Hermon sets school 100 Meter Dash Record in a blazing 11.95 seconds to Win District 100 Meter Dash Title and the Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay Advances to the Regional Meet. May 20, 2022, Amherst, Ohio – The Titans finally got the hot and windy weather that they have been waiting for all season on the final day of the Amherst District Track & Field Championship. Leading things off for the Titans was junior spriter Nakeya Hermon who had the fastest time in qualifying with a wet 12.34 seconds in the 100 Meters. In the final, she took full advantage of the warm temps and a helpful wind at her back in blazing down the track in a scorching 11.95 seconds!!!
AMHERST, OH
lorainathletics.org

Lorain City Schools Open Middle School Coaching Positions – APPLY TODAY!

Lorain High School is accepting applications for the following middle school coaching positions:. Lorain City Schools Head Middle School Soccer Coach. Interested individuals should formally apply online at http://www.applitrack.com/lorain/onlineapp/. Please feel free to contact Athletic Director Bryan Koury at 440-830-4008 or bkoury@loraincsd.org if you have any questions.
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Photos: Teen joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local teen was awarded with an Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” certificate this weekend after officers say her seat belt saved her life in a crash that happened in February. Barberton resident Bella Parker was presented with the award by Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon, Canton Post assistant […]
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
CLEVELAND, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although this spot is an iconic pizzeria, it is still more famous for its quickly homemade pies and buffalo wings. So if you are a fan of buffalo wings and looking for an authentic place to eat them, this place is waiting for you. However, eating fried buffalo wings and pizza in the same meal is a different vibe than most people love. Therefore do you prefer it or not?
AKRON, OH
WDTN

‘Sad tragedy’: Authorities still hoping to solve 1968 triple homicide in Ohio

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 54 years since three people were killed inside their Milan home. It was a violent attack on two parents and their 12-year-old daughter. “It’s a sad, sad tragedy,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. “You had just about an entire family wiped out.” On April 1, 1968, 41-year-old William Cassidy, his […]
MILAN, OH
News-Herald.com

Body recovered from Lake Erie

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recovered a body May 19 from Lake Erie. However, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said they could not release the identity of the victim, according to resources department spokeswoman Stephanie O’Grady. O’Grady referred questions about the...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man armed with handgun robs Akron Circle K

AKRON, Ohio — A man took money and an employee’s purse in the robbery of a Circle K in the Firestone Park neighborhood, police say. A clerk at the Circle K on the 1100 block of South Arlington Street says the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the store at about 6:33 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk’s purse. There were no reports of injuries.
AKRON, OH

