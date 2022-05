Stressing the devastating effects of driving drunk, one school shows students what could happen if they choose to operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This time of year in the Hudson Valley, most schools are preparing to hold their junior and senior proms. It's a right of passage for students and most of us can remember exactly how and what we did for our proms. Prom season is supposed to be a happy celebration for teenagers but sometimes the season, unfortunately, brings tragedy.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO