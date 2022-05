The list of available free agents this summer is kind of ridiculous. The Free Agent Frenzy of July 1 is an annual event celebrated all over the hockey world. This is the day when teams are able to officially offer contracts to free agents & typically when rumors are either confirmed or dismantled. Each year there is a landslide of signings that is often difficult to track. Well, this year's free agent list is riddled with high-end talent. At the same time, team purses have never been more tightly managed, so surely it will be an interesting series of developments.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO