PUMA has signed NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall choice in the 2022 WNBA draft, to its basketball roster. “I am thrilled to be joining the PUMA Hoops family and to rock PUMA both on and off the court,” said Smith. “PUMA’s dedication to being a champion for women athletes along with being disruptive in the basketball sneaker space mixing sport innovation with style made this a perfect fit for me. I couldn’t be more excited to start my rookie season being part of such an iconic brand and joining an incredible roster of PUMA Hoops athletes.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO