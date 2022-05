“Ever since Airbnb came on the scene in 2008, there have been concerns that the short-term-rental company would deplete the housing stock by sucking up available rooms, causing prices to rise in cities like New York and San Francisco, where there were already severe housing shortages.” Now, according to an article by Kim Velsey in Curbed, new numbers from New York City show that there are more Airbnb listings in the city than apartments available for long-term rentals.

