This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving an armed robbery that occurred in the City of Richmond. On April 13, at about 2 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to the 1200B of St John Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Once on scene, officers learned the victim was robbed of his firearm and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect (pictured) is described as a Black male, 5 foot 8, short dreads that stick up, blue jeans, white shirt and a black coat.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO