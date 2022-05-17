ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes magazine honors Scott Latzke as Best-In-State wealth advisor

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON — Scott A. Latzke, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards,...

