Now that the NFL Draft has come to an end, it is now time to look ahead to the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 schedule that came out recently. At first glance, it does not seem like the Eagles got a bad shake at all. A lot of the Eagles’ bigger games are being played in Philly which gives them a huge advantage. Furthermore, they’re starting the season off against the Lions, which is an opponent that has not been great as of recent. This article will give three games that Eagles fans and NFL fans should look out for on Philadelphia’s schedule.

