Photos of Freddie Gibbs with an apparent swollen eye have surfaced online following rumors that the Indiana rapper had an altercation with associates of Benny The Butcher. Last Saturday (May 14), Freddie Gibbs was in Buffalo, N.Y. for a scheduled performance on his Space Rabbit Tour when he was supposedly attacked by purported associates of Benny The Butcher. Tory Rogers, a music artist from Buffalo, N.Y., allegedly witnessed the attack (rumored at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant) and recounted the incident on his Twitter account on Saturday night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO