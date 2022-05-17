ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Buffalo Bill Raised Over $100,000 For Families Of Shooting

By Dave Fields
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Buffalo Bill Thurman Thomas along with his wife Patricia have raised over $100,000 for the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday Night. If you want to help out there are several charities that are collecting donations. Feedmore WNY...

Buffalo NY
