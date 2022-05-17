ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia housing programs get $42M in federal funding

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Twenty West Virginia housing authorities will receive nearly $42 million in federal funding for housing programs.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Monday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A statement from the senators said the funding will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs, including for residents experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Included in the funding is a Community Development Block Grant of more than $14 million for the state. Nine cities will receive similar grants ranging from $101,000 for Vienna to $1.6 million for Huntington.

The state also will receive several million dollars in various other grants for housing assistance in emergencies, for low–income households, for residents in recovery from a substance–use disorder and for people with HIV.

The cities of Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling also will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for low–income renters or home owners. The city of Point Pleasant’s housing authority will receive $4.2 million to help residents ages 18 to 24 who are homeless or are at risk, the statement said.

The counties of Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Mingo will receive funding to help families use a voucher to meet homeownership expenses.

