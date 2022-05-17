ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Artspace Reads Under The Lines

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBOKE_0fgq9jpb00
Julia Rooney Scrollscape.

Julia Rooney’s Scrollscape hangs in the front window of Artspace, serving the dual purpose from the street of inviting people to come in while also obscuring what’s going on within. Inside, Scrollscape reveals itself as a piece that one is allowed to wander within. When you’re inside it, you can only see out in bits and pieces; likewise, someone looking at you from outside the piece — or, for that matter, from another part of the piece — would only be able to see you a little bit at a time. It’s a little disorienting, obfuscating, playful on one but tinged with a little menace. If someone comes looking for you in there, or if you go looking for them, is it hide and seek or stalking?

That mix of emotions and reactions works for the animating idea behind Scrollscape. ​“Body-scaled and mobile, the scrolls are suggestive of personas — different from yet related to a person who has created a version of themselves online,” an accompanying text explains. (Get it? Scrolling.) ​“Rooney’s installation asks a radical question: what does the embodiment of this experience feel like? How does the interaction of real persons with online personas affect the behavior of both?”

Rooney’s piece is a great introduction to ​“Footnotes and Other Embedded Stories,” guided by Artspace’s executive director Lisa Dent in collaboration with Yale University Art Gallery curator Keely Orgeman, organized by Artspace’s director of curatorial affairs Laurel V. McLaughlin, and running now at Artspace through June 25. The exhibit ​“takes inspiration from the tiny number at the bottom of a page that leads to an adjacent text.… disclosing a source, highlighting a reference, offering an opinion, tracing a line from thought to thought.” This overarching formal idea proves to be fertile ground for all the artists in the show — Rooney, Leonard Galmon, Ruby Gonzalez Hernandez, Allison Minto, and Joseph Smolinski — whose work is worth diving into, to show the parallel worlds that can exist hidden in the details of the everyday.

Each artist has several pieces in the show, and the organizers have taken the unusual step of mixing all of the artists’ works throughout the gallery space, rather than giving the artists their own section. The layout encourages the viewer to make more connections among the ideas floating about the artists’ many pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dc6sG_0fgq9jpb00
Leonard Galmon Uncle Fred.

The accompanying notes to Leonard Galmon’s Uncle Fred explain that the subject ​“looks away from the viewer, unconcerned by our gaze and absorbed in the everyday action. The release of the cigarette and casual looking are interspersed with the tentacular overgrowth of roots on an urban sidewalk that intersect with the subject’s dreadlocks.… It is as if the roots and the subject harbor multitudes that break expectations of neatness.” It is about ​“Black men exceeding the limiting expectations that U.S. culture places upon people of color, and instead, imagine tender spaces of rest and reflection.”

The shapes in Galmon’s paintings, however, cut up the space in much the same way that the scrolls in Rooney’s Scrollscape do. We get glimpses at the subject, the rest obscured enough that we don’t have quite enough information to know exactly what’s going on. The individual remains half-inaccessible. In the context of both social media and the oppression of Black people, questions arise about how much of that the subjects can control. To be cut into strips against your will is a form of oppression. To erect those strips for yourself can be a form of protection, of the private self against outside intrusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CC7Sb_0fgq9jpb00
Allison Minto Still from Structures of Identity.

In the project room is a short film by Allison Minto about the fact that the land where I‑95 and I‑91 intersect is the site of ​“what would have been the United States’ first HBCU, proposed in 1831 at the First Annual Convention of the Free People of Color convened in Philadelphia,” a note explains. ​“That same year, white property owners put pressure on the city of New Haven, which eventually voted against the college’s existence.”

The film explores a keen sense of what could have been, had that college been allowed to exist, in cultivating a deep sense of ​“intellectual and communal kinships” within New Haven’s Black community. Her shots of the color guard and marching band at Hillhouse High School, steeped in Black traditions, points at the many ways New Haven’s people have created that sense of kinship for themselves already. But Minto’s angle on what could have been focus on just how much more impactful those efforts might have been with the kind of institutional support a local HBCU would have been able to offer. Most poignant are perhaps the shots of musicians from Hillhouse’s marching band playing at the quasi-derelict land around the highway interchange. A trumpet player is drowned out by a squad of motorbikes. A saxophonist plays on an all-but-empty lot to nobody. Imagine if that scrap of land were instead a nearly 200-year-old university, with the ability to amplify that music? How many people could hear it then?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paH35_0fgq9jpb00
Freedom Had a Bitter Taste, Atonement, and Waiting for a Sealed Fate.

Ruby Gonzalez Hernandez, meanwhile, uses the concept behind the show to look inward, at her own past, while simultaneously looking outward to nature. The three pieces above ​“all depict reflective surfaces and spaces, whether through mirrors placed in New Haven’s East Rock woods or the empty and exposed outdoor room of a mulch dumping site.” In the pieces, Gonzalez Hernandez considers ​“someone I once was, in the language she understood.” The note goes on to explain that Gonzalez Hernandez finds ​“a sense of freedom in the ​‘outside world,’ which contrasts starkly to the strictures of her past in an intentional community, also called a cult.” In the context of the show, Gonzalez Hernandez shows how a person’s past is, in a way, a series of footnotes appended to their present experience, informing and shaping what happens now. In Gonzalez Hernandez’s case, she uses her art to ​“carve out space for the listening to and reimagining of herself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7mZP_0fgq9jpb00
Joseph Smolinski Climate Repository.

In Climate Repository, artist Joseph Smolinski nearly turns the concept of the show inside out by putting all the footnotes forward. Smolinski riffs on the 16th-century European idea of ​“wonder chambers,” pieces of furniture that ​“displayed exoticized objects collected on grand expeditions — often to colonized territories in which natural resource extraction took place — for display in private homes.”

Smolinski, by contrast, opens his piece up entirely, and takes us on a tour of the place we live, and how climate change is affecting it, by showing us the detritus of that change. Perhaps most movingly, the shelving is made from the Lincoln Oak, the huge tree on the New Haven Green toppled by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 (and revealed skeletal remains caught up in its roots). The curios on the shelving then include a broken rear-view mirror, 3D-scanned and printed replicas of melting snow piles, and images of breaking sea ice. It’s an apt comment on the way the evidence for climate change, even at the local level, tends to accumulate around us, the footnotes to our days full of more pressing, immediate concerns. What if we took a day to read all those footnotes at once — to see how all those details coalesce into a larger story about the changes afoot, and the need to adapt. How might we change our behavior then?

Footnotes and Other Embedded Stories” runs at Artspace, 50 Orange St., through June 25. Visit the gallery’s website for hours and more information.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Artists Map Out ​“Treasure Hunt”

New Haven-based artists Suzan Shutan and Howard el-Yasin have a vision of creating an art treasure hunt across the state of Connecticut. It’s about opening up private spaces. It’s about pushing back and against commercialism and oppression. But it’s also about having fun, exploring where we live, and tapping into the sense kids have that maybe, just maybe, there’s an adventure to be had around the next corner if we just know where to look.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Artist Grows A Sandbox Garden

Inside the Sandbox — a new space for art events at the Arts Council of Greater New Haven on Audubon Street — there’s a small garden growing, made not of plants, but fiber. There are ropes of vines fashioned from T‑shirts, leaves of pressed polyethylene, mossy mats of yarn. The project, titled ​“Unclassified,” is the work of artist Yolanda Davis, who, as the Arts Council’s artist in residence, started it in the fall. It now hangs in the Sandbox space like an enormous divider, a waterfall of foliage. Soon it will be taken down. And to Davis, it still isn’t really complete.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Artist Makes The Pulp Novel

The surface of Jennifer Davies’s Blue Accord, part of ​“In Mind and Hand” — a show of Davies’s work up now at City Gallery on State Street through May 29 — is a panoply of textures, and not just visual ones. There are the endless variations on indigo, wrought by applying the dye in unpredictable ways. But look closer, and you can tell the material itself has a tactile life of its own, sometimes punctuated by string. Davies may be a visual artist by training, but her art appeals to more than one of the senses.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Haven Independent

Forgotten Neighborhood’s History Springs To Life

“Anybody have a guess?” Laura Parisi asked, brandishing a a metal artifiact of the old Grand Avenue. Parisi, president of the Italian-American Historical Society, brandished the artifact — a ​“cutter” — and challenged members of the crowd to identify its use as she joined heads of four other local historical societies in Lenzi Park on Jefferson Street Monday to mark the completion of a new ​“Walk New Haven” tour book and online guide through the surrounding neighborhood’s history.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

URI Plants 10,000th City Tree

A shingle oak with star-like leaves was planted Friday just feet from the Quinnipiac River — marking a milestone in New Haven’s ongoing efforts to make the Elm City a tree city once more with deeply connected grass roots. Volunteers, city officials, and employees gathered in the park...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dad Shure Came Around

You might say James M. Shure rebelled against his father — by following his father’s career path. Jimmy’s father, Robert, initially saw it that way. He was determined that Jimmy would not go into the burial business. Robert started the Robert E. Shure Funeral Home on George...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Spring Glen Marks 25​“Open & Affirming” Years

With kids in colorful masks and skirts, praise of God as the ​“womb of life and source of being,” and a pastor high up in a sugar maple helping to secure a long gauzy rainbow banner, Spring Glen Church marked both Mother’s Day and the 25th anniversary of becoming an ​“open and affirming” congregation within the United Church of Christ (UCC) denomination.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Rooney
New Haven Independent

Night Market Spills Beyond Its Borders

The Town Green District’s New Haven Night Market once again drew throngs of people, as the event closed the intersection of Orange and Crown and its surrounding streets to car traffic, turning those city blocks into a bustling bazaar of food, art, and crafts. But there was also evidence that the event was expanding more informally, as artists and businesses beyond those blocks threw events to attract their own parts of the crowd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy