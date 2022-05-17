ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FeedMore WNY Providing Food At 2 Locations For Those Affected By Shooting

By Yasmin Young
 5 days ago
FeedMore WNY has stepped up in an effort to make sure the people in the community near the site of the horrific mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue have access to food. The Tops Friendly Market is closed since it is an active crime scene. With no word on when it might...

