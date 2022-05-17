ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...

