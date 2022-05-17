Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4. Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28. His two-run double capped a four-run second inning. The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds hit an inside-the-park home run and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double. Highly touted St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore came within one out of winning his major league debut. The left-hander allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO