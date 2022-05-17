Experts Say This Is The One Tea You Should Be Drinking If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating

Shutterstock

When you experience bloating due to indigestion, carbonated drinks, or too much sodium, one way you can deal with it is by drinking anti-inflammatory tea. Luckily, there are several kinds available on the market nowadays. You’ve got ginger tea, cinnamon tea, green tea, turmeric tea, and many more. Packed with antioxidants, most of these options help break down the food that you eat for easier digestion. They can even speed up your metabolism and promote a flatter stomach too.

As a matter of fact, there’s one specific tea that registered dietitian Sarah Romotsky, RD recommends for people who struggle with chronic bloating. It’s pretty uncommon–and chances are it wouldn’t be a go-to drink for many–but the health benefits of this drink are just as relevant. Keep reading to know more.

Fennel Tea

According to Romotsky, "One tea that may help with bloating is fennel tea." She shares, "Research has shown that fennel tea can work as a novel treatment for very severe gastrointestinal problems."

In case you're wondering, fennel is a type of vegetable from the carrot family. Its seed has anti-inflammatory properties that can assist in relieving gas and promoting better digestion. As reported by BBC Good Food, an 80g serving of fennel can have "0.7 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat, 1.4 grams of carbohydrates, and 2.6 grams of fibre." Additionally, fennel can also keep your skin and heart healthy. The vegetable contains vitamins and nutrients that can lower your blood pressure and increase collagen production.

Romotsky says, "You can drink fennel tea on its own or add in ginger and turmeric for some additional inflammation-fighting forces." When you make this drink, expect for it to taste somehow like licorice. Similarly, you may notice that it could give off the same flavor as the plant anise.

Though it may be an acquired taste, fennel tea presents itself with several health benefits. So if you're trying to lose weight and beat chronic bloating, drinking this beverage might just be the best way to go. Time to stock up!