Lawrence, KS

Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...

