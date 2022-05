RACINE, Ohio — In all fairness, the Tornadoes had already won the title … and they were about 48 hours away from starting work on another. With the start of the Division IV district tournament looming for the Southern baseball team Saturday night, visiting Waterford made the most of a prime opportunity Thursday night during an 11-0 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division finale for both clubs at Star Mill Park.

WATERFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO