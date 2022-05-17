ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship 2022: Southern Hills Weather Plan

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y17Ro_0fgq3HxH00

It's May in Oklahoma, which means there is a chance that weather could impact the PGA this week.

Tournament director Bryan Karns says Oklahoma weather changes the nature of how they plan because they have to prepare for whatever is thrown at them.

This time around, spectators won't be dealing with the extreme triple-digit temperatures like in 2007, when the sweltering heat forced many people to avoid the grandstands. While organizers aren't planning for that this time around, everyone is encouraged to check the forecast and plan accordingly.

Tulsa firefighters will be roaming around and first aid stations are also located around the course.

Karns says planning for the different types of weather has been a focus during his time on the ground.

"Part of the reason we're here for two-three years preparing for these championships is because we do want to make sure that we've thought of everything and even the things we haven't thought of we're prepared to react to," said Karns.

In the case of severe weather, the PGA asks spectators to keep an eye on the leader and video boards and get to shelter.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Newson6 Com Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OSU Softball Advances To Third-Straight Super Regional

Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, leading the Cowgirl softball team to a 2-0 victory on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 44-12 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round, a feat its accomplished in each of the last three seasons. It was Oklahoma State's ninth-straight Regional victory, all of which have come in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy