Saint Petersburg, FL

Construction could soon begin on new YMCA/middle school in St. Petersburg

10NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A project years in the making will also be up for a vote by the Pinellas County School Board this morning. It would allow them to begin construction on a YMCA partnership middle school in St. Petersburg. The most recent delays on the project...

www.wtsp.com

10 Tampa Bay

Good grades earn Pinellas County high schoolers an extra $500

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Students from three different Pinellas County high schools are starting off their summer vacation with a little extra money in their pockets. If you're wondering what exactly the students did to receive the extra bucks — they got good grades! A group of freshmen earned $500 for their improved performance in the classroom.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Newly installed pastor grows congregation

SAFETY HARBOR — Bishop Al Baldwin, Jr. said he heard the call when he was 18 years old. “I’ve always had a desire to preach God’s word,” Baldwin said. “But at the same time, I was at a young age, and I also wanted to live my life and enjoy it as I so saw fit.”
suncoastnews.com

Despite some concerns, hotel proposed for Sponge Docks advances

TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board has approved a conditional-use application in the first step toward allowing construction of a hotel in the Sponge Docks area. Following the 6-1 vote on May 16, the application was set for City Commission review at its May 24...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Donations provide personal care closets for 4 Bay Area schools

Students at four Tampa Bay schools considered high needs will now have their own personal care closet with hygiene products thanks to donations collected by a local non-profit. What You Need To Know. Back in March the non-profit launched the effort to try and help tackle a public health crisis...
CHARITIES
The Weekly Challenger

A grave situation: Part 4

ST. PETERSBURG — A trip through the diverse Midtown area of St. Petersburg might give an outsider the wrong impression about the cemeteries where families laid early Black settlers to rest. Some neighborhoods in this area – including Childs Park, Cromwell Heights, Fruitland Heights, Lake Maggiore Shore and Thirteenth Street Heights – have churches that primarily serve Black worshipers with well-kept cemeteries on their grounds.
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Clearwater High Class of ’22 grads receive diplomas after a tough four years.

CLEARWATER — The 2022 graduates of Clearwater High School have been through more adversity than any of the 115 classes before them. Between the coronavirus pandemic and the construction of a new school on the aging campus on Gulf to Bay, the Class of 2022 was subjected to challenges never experienced before, including remote schooling, cancelled proms and other ceremonies, and dodging the elements while hopping from one portable classroom to the other throughout the school day. Additionally, Katherine Biddle, the Tornadoes’ beloved longtime athletic director who was recently elected to the FHSAA Hall of Fame, passed away in March following a battle with breast cancer, casting a dark shadow that’s hung heavy over the end of the school year.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Several Pinellas schools to get new principals

LARGO — Eleven Pinellas County schools will be getting new principals as their previous leaders retire, resign or move to new assignments. The School Board approved the moves in its consent agenda May 10. Largo High School will get its first new leader in a decade, after the retirement...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Developer returns with plan to build warehouses on Largo site

LARGO — When the City Commission was considering developer Carlos Yepes’ proposal to construct a 231-unit apartment complex at Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road in October, he said his only other option would be an industrial project that might not be as good a fit for the community.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Around town: Largo news briefs

LARGO – Kick off the summer with a special celebratory event on Monday, June 6, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Largo Public Library. Participants can relive their fond memories of summer camp—and make new ones, too – as library staff take them beyond the beaten path. Enjoy fun camp crafts and games, a s’more snack, a scavenger hunt, and t-shirt tie-dyeing at this event for campers of all ages.
LARGO, FL
995qyk.com

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
ACCIDENTS

