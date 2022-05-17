ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Deputies: Man faces charges in domestic-related incident following crash

By JEFF MORRIS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces child neglect charges after a domestic incident in which a vehicle with two juveniles inside was struck by another vehicle. Devin M. Redden, 20,...

