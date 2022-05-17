ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

1st named storm of hurricane season possible next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but mother nature may have an early season surprise in store. There is some chance a subtropical storm may form next week off the East Coast and potentially move back south and west toward the Southeastern Seaboard. Like many early-season storms – if the […]
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Storm#Weather Now
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Justine Lookenott

Heat wave, thunderstorms expected for North Georgia

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat wave and thunderstorms for next few days(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service in Peachtree City posted its first Heat Index graphic of the year on their Facebook page as North Georgia was hit with temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday, May 19.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Seacoast Current

‘Compelling’ Video Shows Possible Tornado in NH

The National Weather Service will send a team to Charlestown, New Hampshire, to investigate whether a tornado touched down on Monday. A funnel cloud was captured by a dash cam video (WARNING: language) just before 7 p.m. that shows what appears to be a tornado forming ahead on Route 11 at the Charlestown-Claremont line and moving towards the vehicle. It then quickly dissipates as it lifts overhead.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Of 2022 Touched Down Monday In Logan County

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the thunderstorm season in Colorado the radar turned active on Monday thanks an increase in moisture near the surface. Scattered storms on the eastern plains even prompted a few severe thunderstorm warnings late in the day. A landspout tornado touched down near Illif on May 16. (credit: Dakota McGee) One storm in Logan County produced Colorado’s first tornado of 2022 around 6:20 p.m., about 5 to 7 miles southeast of Iliff. Storm chaser Dakota McGee said the landspout tornado was on the ground for about 8 minutes. The picture above is a great example of how sometimes a tornado does not have a fully condensed funnel. You can see the funnel in the cloud and the circulation on the ground, but nothing in between. This is very common in the beginning stages of a tornado, or with a weak tornado, especially in a dry climate like on the plains of eastern Colorado. Landspout tornadoes are spawned from non-supercell thunderstorms. They are typically weak and short-lived but can be very photogenic, like the one near Platteville last summer. Regardless of the type, any tornado should be taken seriously and monitored closely if you are nearby.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy