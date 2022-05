A man in an orange shirt stumbled down a narrow street in the Alfalfa district of Seville. It was just before 11am, but the stench of booze preceded him. His eyes were half-closed and he looked as if he hadn’t slept for a couple of days. Over his shoulders he wore a placard bearing the message, in English and Spanish, that he was willing to pay €500 for a ticket for the Europa League final on Wednesday.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO