(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Two teens are okay after they fell into a river and got pulled out by strong currents Thursday from a northwest Minnesota lake. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the pair got into trouble after they fell into the Pelican River just south of Detroit Lakes a little after 2:30 p.m. Both reportedly ended up about 100 yards from shore in frigid water.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO