(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is adding new information to its website on Alzheimer's and Dementia. The Alzheimer's and Dementia Data Dashboard is intended to provide numbers related to case rates and deaths in North Dakota and to create awareness of the prevalence of the conditions in the state. The informational site is part of the state's Alzheimer's and Dementia Plan.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO