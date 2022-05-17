Statesville police investigating shooting death as a homicide

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 3-year-old child was found safe Saturday night after a man allegedly stole a car with the child inside while the mother was inside a convenience store, Winston-Salem police said. It happened about 9:35 p.m. at the Sheetz location on 1551 Glenn Center Drive. According to police, the child’s mother told […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC — Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Salisbury on Friday night. Deputies were called to Wildwood Road in Salisbury for a reported gunshot victim inside a home. Detectives arrived to find 61-year-old Ronnie Dale Hoots dead in his...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police say they responded to a call about a shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Glenbrook Drive. They found the victim lying in the road at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say that a silver-colored SUV, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing charges in the death of a missing woman. Police said Paula Marie Kindley, 48, was reported missing on September 29. Her body was later found in the woods near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive. Investigators said her body had "obvious signs of trauma."
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Maiden man is accused of purchasing stolen Catalytic Convertors and operating a ‘chop shop,’ according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were tipped off in early April to a man buying the stolen car parts at a location on Providence Mill Road.
A Maiden man is facing charges after officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office say they found 47 stolen catalytic converters in his possession. Todd Allen Lail, 56, is charged with felony chop shop activity. He was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond. Lail came to the attention of officers...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrested following the deadly assault of Paulette Clark. Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, has been charged in connection to the death of Paulette Clark, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said on May...
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a woman who died after being beaten and shot with a BB gun said they knew who the suspect was before charges were filed. Paulette “Paula” Clark, 60, was assaulted May 6, 2022. She passed away Friday, May 13, from her injuries.
CHARLOTTE — Saturday marks one year since investigators found the body of 4-year-old Miegellic Young buried in the backyard of a home in northwest Charlotte. Police believe her mother killed her in 2020. Pictures show Miegellic’s bright eyes and big smile. But Channel 9′s Erika Jackson uncovered more than...
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide more than two weeks after a man died at a Charlotte hospital, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded on May 4 to Atrium Main for an assault call. The victim, identified as Edgardo Rafael Reyes Mejia, 41, died at the hospital that evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead, and two juveniles were injured in a crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 3:10 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash in the 3100 block of University Parkway. Officers say J. Inocente Alvarado […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died Thursday morning after he was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The man has been identified as Feliciano Aguilar-Sanchez, 26. Next of kin has been notified of his death. Police said officers responded to the incident […]
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda […]
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the boat he was riding in took a sudden turn early Saturday morning near the Highway 321 bridge on Lake Hickory. According to N.C. Wildlife officials, two people were aboard the vessel when it suddenly turned to the left and ejected both people from the boat.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Virginia who ran through a stop sign at an intersection in western Rowan County triggered a pursuit that resulted in his arrest and damages to several cars along the way. Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald, 32, of Chatham, VA., was charged with assault with...
EDEN, N.C. — A mother is facing charges in connection with the death of her 16-month-old boy. Police said on Friday they responded to a house on Dameron Street and found the boy, Cam’den Lamar Hairston suffering from cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTV the wreck happened at NC 150 and Maple Springs Church Road around 6:40 p.m. Troopers say a white Honda was headed west on 150 and made a left...
