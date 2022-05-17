ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville police investigating shooting death as a homicide

By Staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old Statesville man was shot and killed and police...

WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
FOX8 News

Arrest made in 2021 Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge NC man with murder in connection to deadly assault

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrested following the deadly assault of Paulette Clark. Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, has been charged in connection to the death of Paulette Clark, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said on May...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dies at hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died Thursday morning after he was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The man has been identified as Feliciano Aguilar-Sanchez, 26. Next of kin has been notified of his death. Police said officers responded to the incident […]
FOX8 News

Man dies in fatal moped crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda […]
WBTV

One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the boat he was riding in took a sudden turn early Saturday morning near the Highway 321 bridge on Lake Hickory. According to N.C. Wildlife officials, two people were aboard the vessel when it suddenly turned to the left and ejected both people from the boat.
WBTV

Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTV the wreck happened at NC 150 and Maple Springs Church Road around 6:40 p.m. Troopers say a white Honda was headed west on 150 and made a left...
