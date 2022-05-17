Why GM says its Ultium EV battery platform is the best

For the last two decades, Bruce Flatt has been the CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, growing it to become the second-largest alternatives firm in the world. He oversees more than $725 billion in assets spanning a diverse portfolio comprised of real estate, private equity, infrastructure, energy transition, credit, and insurance. Flatt brings his vast perspective to an exclusive interview with CNBC's Leslie Picker, where he explains why he's not too concerned about the many headwinds facing the economy today.
