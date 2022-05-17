ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Some judges accused of not working enough, as Dallas County spends millions on ‘backlog’ courts

By KERA
keranews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s more than 30 percent fewer cases. Lower disposition numbers of some criminal judges in Dallas County have led county commissioners to accuse them of not working full days. And the county is under pressure to clear a pandemic-induced backlog of many thousands of criminal cases. Tens of millions of dollars...

www.keranews.org

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 723 Havendon Circle

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 723 Havendon Circle. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult male victim, lying in front of a residential driveway with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed in southern Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — A man was killed in a shooting on Friday night in southern Dallas. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 3015 E. Ledbetter Dr. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found an unknown adult victim lying near the front gate of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

2 Men Caught Trying To Withdraw Thousands From Someone Else’s Account At Local Bank

Two Dallas area men were caught trying to withdraw thousands from someone else’s account at a local bank, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro, in a May 17 arrest reports, stated he was dispatched May 5, 2022, as a backup unit in reference to a possible suspect inside a Gilmer Street Bank attempting to take money from another person’s bank account. The suspect’s name wasn’t on the account nor did he have consent from the checking account holder to take money from the account.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
Reform Austin

Dallas Boy Attacked By Coyote

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked by a coyote one morning in northeast Dallas, police said. The coyote attacked the child while he was sitting on the front porch. A police officer later discovered the animal at a nearby park and fired his weapon at it. The coyote then fled into the woods.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a shooting at the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth on May 19.Christopher Cook, the police chief with the White Settlement Police Department, confirmed during a news conference that the incident started around 5:30 a.m. when the man pulled up to the main gate. Security said he was looking for some type of law enforcement agency and was trying to gain entry.According to officials, at some point during the interaction the man pulled out a weapon and shot himself. This was the reason police reported earlier that there was no...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Deputies Conduct Drug Raids

Hunt County Deputies executed search warrants in Wills Point and Quinlan and arrested two people for manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine. After the raids, they arrested four other people on narcotics warrants, and their names were not released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas father and son accountants convicted in $6M Ponzi scheme

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
klif.com

Dallas Police: Information Needed About Person Who Abandoned Pitbull

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in animal cruelty case involving an abandoned Pitbull. Police say that on Wednesday. May 11 at around 7:00 p.m. someone in an a dark-colored pick-up truck abandoned the grey Pitbull in the 1700 block of Berkley Road.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Announce Arrest in Shooting at Asian-Owned Salon

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime. Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered...
DALLAS, TX

